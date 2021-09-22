CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan’s Daily: Calm Before the Penguins Storm, High Drama for $$ RFAs

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is not an off day for the Pittsburgh Penguins because camp has not technically started, but the boys were on the ice for another group skate on Tuesday. There were too many to count, though not quite all 58 players invited to training camp. Goalies Tristan Jarry showed off his new pads, and free-agent acquisition Louis Domingue is still rocking his Calgary Flames gear. Across the NHL, the Jack Eichel-NHL trade mess is no closer to being solved, and Kirill Kaprizov finally signed a contract in Minnesota, which leaves a few big money, big name RFAs still unsigned.

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Predictions, Why Didn’t Flames Make Trades?

It feels good to see the hockey news cycle beginning. Everyone seemingly took a few weeks off–everyone except PHN–but now we’ve got work to do. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is grinding away on a big-time contract for Kirill Kaprizov, why didn’t Calgary Flames GM Brad Treveling hammer away at the NHL trade market like he wanted, and we predict the Pittsburgh Penguins Metro finish.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should Penguins Dish Offer Sheet, Should Vegas go for Eichel?

It is now the quiet, the placid calm before the storm. We have not seen an 82-game schedule in two years, and nasal swabs that hit brain have become a thing in the NHL. But we’re on the edge of training camp and the Pittsburgh Penguins season. PHN laid out the Penguins’ lines without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and looked at three RFAs the Penguins could target. Should the Vegas Golden Knights get aggressive on the NHL trade market for Jack Eichel?
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Kane Answers Gambling Questions, Top RFA Updates

You’re welcome. I didn’t put one of the biggest stories of Thursday’s NHL media day in the headline. According to the league, 98% of the NHL players will be fully vaccinated by the opening puck drop, and only 15 have refused. Also in the Daily, Evander Kane was properly grilled by ESPN’s Linda Cohn over gambling and bad behavior allegations. The Pittsburgh Penguins will have 12 national TV games, but three are online-only, and Sportsnet updated the latest RFA news and rumors.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Prospects, Chara to Islanders, Late Contracts

It felt good to be at a hockey rink and talk to human beings who play hockey for a living. I think our level of coverage this week will remind you why PHN has become one of the most read outlets in Pittsburgh. Under my mask, Filip Hallander couldn’t see my approving smile as he dropped a great soundbyte, but it was all worth it. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect camp began, the last wave of contracts began to roll in except for Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel is headed to Buffalo, and Zdeno Chara made his choice.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

The Pittsburgh Penguins are This Year's Boom or Bust Team

Before every NHL season, you examine all the teams, and there are teams that you feel good about, and there are teams that you don’t feel all so good about. And I have to say, everybody: I’m kind of worried about the Pittsburgh Penguins this year. In some ways, I...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Training Camp Schedule Released; It’s Go Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins skated again on Tuesday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, though it was again in an unofficial capacity. The Penguins official start of training camp with head coach Mike Sullivan will be on Thursday morning. And it’s go time. Thursday morning, Sept. 23, the Penguins begin the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Why Stay Together? Fleury Shows Life After Core

We’ve spent the summer discussing the Pittsburgh Penguins future. Penguins GM Ron Hextall had a quiet offseason which ends on Thursday morning when his 58 players hit the ice for training camp, but the silence on some matters only made the speculation louder. Such as what about new contracts for...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Camp Day 2: Zohorna, Legare are Players to Watch…

Cranberry, Twp — The first day of school is over. The new kids ate lunch at their own table, and everyone showed off their new threads. Pittsburgh Penguins training camp Day 2 looked more business-like and focused. Not even Mike Sullivan’s voice boomed off the concrete block walls of the UPMC Lemieux Complex in quite the same way.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Camp Battle: Zohorna vs. Rodrigues, Sullivan Puts Job Up for Grabs

The 6-foot-6 Czech Republic native Radim Zohorna, who is in his second North American season, is getting a hard look at center in the Pittsburgh Penguins training camp. Zohorna has been gifted with Evgeni Malkin linemates Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Zucker. Zohorna, 25, electrified the Penguins bench in a few...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Boyle Makes Impact, Teams Frustrated with Eichel Trade Ask

NHL training camps began, and the news cycle flew into a dizzying array of Jack Eichel, the NHL trade chatter, Evander Kane, and vaccinations. The Pittsburgh Penguins training camp Day 1 was illuminating, even as big Brian Boyle took away all light in front of Casey DeSmith. The Jack Eichel drama is getting tiresome, but Buffalo Sabres are digging their heels into the sand. And a few rival teams ripped Buffalo for their ask on the NHL trade market.
HOCKEY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster; Svejkovsky Back to Jrs, 6 to AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first round of cuts on Sunday afternoon, just a few hours after the final intrasquad scrimmage and the day before the first preseason game. The Penguins reduced their camp roster to 50 players after assigning six players to the AHL WBS Penguins camp, and four were assigned back to their junior teams.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Game Day: Penguins Lines, Legare, Poulin, Joseph Featured vs. CBJ

On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins will not dress their top players when the team begins the preseason schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. The game is less about the final score than individual results for a handful of players fighting to make the Penguins roster, and for some, make their NHL debut.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Talks Retirement, Tom Wilson Franchise Opens in Pittsburgh

File this under a pair of headlines you didn’t expect to read on a Saturday morning. Washington Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson owns a boxing club in Washington D.C., and the first franchise outlet will be right here in Pittsburgh. Marc-Andre Fleury talked about the end of his career, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a new helmet sponsor, and we looked at the remaining PTOs still looking for a deal before training camps start.
NHL
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Daily: Kane Gambling Report Will Come Out Before Camp

Evander Kane will address the media for the first time since estranged wife Anna Kane’s allegations that he gambled on San Jose Sharks games:. This is a smart PR move from Kane — get in front of the largest audience possible to tell your side. On that note, Bill Daly...
NHL
