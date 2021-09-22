Dan’s Daily: Calm Before the Penguins Storm, High Drama for $$ RFAs

It is not an off day for the Pittsburgh Penguins because camp has not technically started, but the boys were on the ice for another group skate on Tuesday. There were too many to count, though not quite all 58 players invited to training camp. Goalies Tristan Jarry showed off his new pads, and free-agent acquisition Louis Domingue is still rocking his Calgary Flames gear. Across the NHL, the Jack Eichel-NHL trade mess is no closer to being solved, and Kirill Kaprizov finally signed a contract in Minnesota, which leaves a few big money, big name RFAs still unsigned.