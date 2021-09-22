CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcKHU_0c4IVVxA00
Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Why children turn their noses up at broccoli and Brussels sprouts may be down to bacteria in their mouths, a new study suggests.

Rather than just being fussy eaters, research indicates there could be a scientific reason for youngsters, and adults, disliking a group of vegetables known as brassica vegetables, which also include cauliflower, kale and cabbage.

Enzymes from these vegetables and from bacteria in saliva can produce unpleasant odours in the mouth.

But while children often refuse the vegetables, it appears adults can learn to tolerate the odours over time.

Interactions between brassica vegetables and human saliva can affect in-mouth odour development, which in turn may be linked to individual perception and liking

Writing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that parents and their children have similar levels of the odours, suggesting they share the same sort of microbiomes – bacteria – in the mouth.

They also found that high levels cause children to dislike the vegetables.

“Interactions between brassica vegetables and human saliva can affect in-mouth odour development, which in turn may be linked to individual perception and liking,” they said.

“It is an intriguing finding that there was a significant relationship between related adult/child pairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUxlh_0c4IVVxA00
Brassica vegetables include Brussels sprouts (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

“Other research groups have found significant relationships between the salivary microbiome of parents and children, especially mothers and children.”

According to scientists, brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant.

This is also the case for the same enzyme produced by bacteria in some people’s oral bacteria.

While previous studies have shown adults have varying levels of this enzyme in their saliva, it was not known whether this is true for children and if it influences their food preferences.

In the study researchers identified the main compounds in raw and steamed cauliflower and broccoli that produce the odour.

They then asked 98 child and parent pairs, with children aged between six and eight, to rate the key odour compounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiIjY_0c4IVVxA00
Scientists say that brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Both children and adults least liked dimethyl trisulfide, which smells rotten, sulphurous and putrid.

The team then mixed saliva samples with raw cauliflower powder and analysed the types of compounds produced over time.

They found large differences between individuals, but that children usually had similar levels as their parents, which the researchers suggest is likely explained by similar microbiomes.

According to the study, children whose saliva produced high amounts of sulphur compounds disliked raw brassica vegetables the most, but this relationship was not seen in adults, who might learn to tolerate the flavour over time.

The results provide a new potential explanation for why some people like the vegetables and others, especially children, do not, the researchers say.

Damian Frank and colleagues conducted the research at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

There’s a scientific reason why kids dislike broccoli and cauliflower

NORTH RYDE, Australia — Children and vegetables are not exactly a match made in heaven. In fact, many parents will probably admit getting their kids to eat greens like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts can be next to impossible. While some may think children are just being picky, a new study finds there’s an actually scientific explanation for why kids dislike these vegetables. A team in Australia says a youngster’s tastes may come down to the organisms in their saliva.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Your Hatred Of Broccoli May Be Hardwired In Your Microbiome

We have, believe it or not, reached Fall, which can only mean one thing. No, not Thanksgiving – well, yes OK, Thanksgiving, but specifically: brassica season. Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts – you name it, our moms have probably boiled it for far too long and told us to “eat up, it’s delicious.” But for many of us, those words were nothing but a dirty lie: of course Brussels sprouts aren’t tasty, you know they aren’t, and so do the other millions of people across the planet who force themselves to smile through plates of the bitter little fart-balls each dinner time.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Mouth bacteria may explain why some kids hate broccoli

When confronted with the tiniest forkful of cauliflower or broccoli, some kids can't help but scrunch up their faces in disgust. But don't blame them — a new study hints that specific enzymes in spit might make cruciferous vegetables taste particularly vile to some children. These enzymes, called cysteine lyases,...
HEALTH
WebMD

Your Kid's Aversion to Broccoli May Be Genetic

THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents and their children often share numerous traits -- including a dislike for broccoli and other veggies in the same family. Noxious enzymes from bacteria in saliva may be the reason why, a new study suggests. Levels of these compounds are similar in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Broccoli#Vegetables#Csiro#National Science Agency
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover factors that two aggressive cancers have in common

Individuals diagnosed with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a type of liver cancer, face a five-year survival rate of less than 10 percent. But a Wilmot Cancer Institute team that also investigates pancreatic cancer, which has similarly poor survival statistics, discovered factors that both aggressive cancers have in common. Scientists believe the new data provide a roadmap for targeting the tumors with immune therapies.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Princeton Researchers Discover New Way To Encourage COVID Vaccinations and Masking

In the face of a global pandemic, with more than 200 million global infections and 4 million deaths, and despite unprecedented efforts by public health officials, celebrities, and influencers to convince everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated as soon possible, the results are mixed. Now, two Princeton researchers have...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Thrillist

Dog Food Has Been Recalled in 7 States Due to Salmonella

It's only been a few weeks since the last recall on dog food shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On August 26, another recall was announced. Top Quality Dog Food has recalled its "Beef HVM" one-pound packages due to the potential presence of salmonella and listeria. The contamination was discovered during a state surveillance sample. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to this product have been reported at the time of the recall.
PETS
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
Health.com

An 8-Year-Old Is Now Paralyzed With a Rare Disorder After COVID Diagnosis—What Experts Say About the Possible Link

It's called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), and here's what you should know about it. An 8-year-old girl in Minnesota named Avella Bauer has been in the hospital since March after developing a rare disorder on the heels of a COVID-19 infection. Bauer was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) after she tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy