Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 90-Year-Old Veteran and Combat Pilot Clyde Bridger. Clyde flew combat missions during the Vietnam War and a few days ago he flew again. Part of his local airport’s 75th Anniversary, Clyde took control of a T-33 Fighter Jet. Clyde said, “I feel like a teenager again. There’s not very many times that you see somebody especially my age even getting into one, much less actually doing the flying”. The owner of the plane who flew along as the safety pilot said Clyde flew it better than he did and the Chairman of the airport said seeing it gave him chills. Congratulations on a great experience Clyde and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO