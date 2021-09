The Lady Braves traveled to Mobridge on September 11 to participate in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which involved eight teams from around the region: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Herreid/Selby, Ipswich, McIntosh, Mobridge-Pollack, North Central, Stanley County, and Timber Lake. With only one Lady Braves match played so far this season (They beat McLaughlin.) due to COVID wreaking havoc at the start of the school year; and not to mention the nonexistent 2020 season; this tournament was a great chance for Coach Mary Mitchell to see how well-prepared her team is for the rest of the 2021 season. More importantly, it was a chance to gauge the team’s cohesiveness after long droughts of not being able to practice, let alone play.

