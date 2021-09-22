Chicago Blackhawks: 1 player’s development is key to success this year

The Chicago Blackhawks traded for a superstar over the offseason. In fact, they traded for two. A lot has been made about Seth Jones earlier in the offseason but Marc-Andre Fleury is going to be just as impactful. In fact, it is hard to argue against him being more impactful than any player on the team going into the season. He has been one of the best goalies over the past two decades.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO