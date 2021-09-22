CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Blackhawks: 1 player’s development is key to success this year

By Vincent Parise
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks are hoping that all of the big moves that they made this offseason help make them a playoff contender this year. With those, plus Jonathan Toews coming back, there is a lot to be excited about. However, the Hawks having a significant amount of success this season could depend on one particular young player. Everyone needs to play well but Kirby Dach’s development is very important.

