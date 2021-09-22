CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Luke Combs' record-setting concert was 'silver bullet' for Grand Forks businesses; another big weekend is approaching

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months of relatively little activity at local hotels, Grand Forks got a boost last weekend thanks to the Luke Combs concert Friday at the Alerus Center. “It was 100% occupancy for everybody,” said Joe Cozart, the former general manager of the Grand Forks Ramada Inn who now runs the OpXGroup consulting firm. “It’s a silver bullet. There’s not enough of them, but there’s more than we’ve ever had since Anna Rosburg has been running things (at the Alerus Center). That’s been the secret to the concerts being in town. She creates the occupancy for us.”

