Democrats introduce bill to keep the federal government running and suspend the debt ceiling

House Democrats on the Appropriations Committee introduced a bill Tuesday to keep the federal government running and suspend the debt ceiling past the 2022 midterms. Democratic leaders warned they will insert a measure raising the country’s debt ceiling into a bill to fund government operations in an effort to push Republicans on passing both, but Republicans are holding firm against the measure. Republicans are using the issues to protest the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package being considered in the House and Senate. The Democrats are trying to use the budget resolution process to get around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans would have to join Democrats for the bill to pass in the Senate.