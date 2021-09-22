Plus’s Level 4 autonomous trucking technology speeds transition to sustainable commercial transport
This article is part of a VB Lab Insight series paid for by Plus. “Sustainable transportation is good for business and for humankind.”. Shawn Kerrigan, the COO and co-founder of autonomous truck developer Plus, will not mince words when talking about the environmental benefits of autonomous trucking. He and the rest of the team at Plus see a “safer, more sustainable future through autonomous trucking.”venturebeat.com
Comments / 0