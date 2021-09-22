CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PandaDoc, the e-document startup, now valued at $1B as it closes a big Series C

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be clear, PandaDoc is not making public the full amount of funding in this round. The company is based out of San Francisco, but it has extensive operations in Belarus, where it has been in hot political water — several employees were arrested by authorities over a year ago there after publicly protesting the current regime. The lack of disclosure on the size of this round is intentional and related to this. From what we understand, that situation is still ongoing.

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

