What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's rice balls

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make rice balls with meat and peas.

Ingredients for rice mix:

1 cup rice

2 cups water

I tbs chicken base

Pinch of saffron

1 cup Pecorino Romano

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1tbs chopped parsley

Directions:

1. In a medium sauce pot bring water to a boil and add chicken base and saffron.

2. Once water is boiling add rice and reduce heat to low and let simmer until desired doneness is achieved. Set aside and let cool slightly.

3. Once slightly cool add the rice to a mixing bowl with all the remaining ingredients.

4. Mix until all the ingredients are incorporated well and set aside.

Ingredients for stuffing mix:

½ lb. Ground beef

½ cup Green peas

1 ½ cup Marinara sauce

2 tbs oil

1. In a sauté pan heat two tbs oil and add ground beef. Cook until all the meat is brown and fully cooked.

2. Once all the meat is cooked remove from heat and strain the excess fat.

3. Add the meat to a bowl with all the remaining ingredients and mix until all are incorporated well and set aside.

Directions:

1. Portion rice into 5 oz balls.

2. Using your thumb make a well in the center of each ball.

3. Add 1 tbs of meat mixture to each ball.

4. Gently roll the rice ball closing the well as you roll.

5. Repeat this process until all rice is finished.

Breading/frying ingredients:

3 ea. Eggs

2 cups Flour

2 cups Bread crumbs

I gal. vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Start breading your rice balls with the flour first then egg then bread crumbs. And set them all aside

2. In a large stock pot heat your oil to 350 deg.

3. Once desired temp. is achieved, gently drop all you rice balls in a few at a time.

4. Carefully remove them from the oil once the rice balls are golden brown.

5. Garnish with pecorino romano and parsley