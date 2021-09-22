Lisa Armstrong brings dog she shared with Ant McPartlin on Steph's Packed Lunch

Lisa Armstrong took the dog she shares with her ex-husband on Steph's Packed Lunch on Wednesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist appeared on the Channel 4 show to give her makeup tips, and her chocolate Labrador Hurley had a starring role.

Hurley was on the show to test out drinks for dogs to keep them hydrated when they won't drink water.

The show's host Steph McGovern introduced Lisa, saying: "She's grabbing glamour by the glitterballs. Strictly's head makeup artist Lisa Armstrong is here.

"If you've got a date night planned she'll be giving her top tips for makeup must haves, including lippie that will stay on after a snog."

The camera then cut to Lisa stroking Hurley, who was on his best behaviour lying on the studio floor.

Steph continued: "Also Lisa has brought in her dog Hurley.

"He's going to be trying out the best drinks for dogs that keep them hydrated when they turn their noses up at water."

Ant and Lisa were married for 12 years before their marriage began to fall apart.

He agreed to give his ex-wife £31million in a massive divorce deal – over half his £50million fortune.

They have been sharing custody of their beloved dog since their breakup.

Ant tied the knot with his new wife Anne-Marie Corbett last month.

Lisa has also found love again with boyfriend James Green, but recently she very publicly hit out at Ant.

Ant's publicist had congratulated him and Declan Donnelly when they scooped the National Television Award for Best Presenter for the 20th year in a row.

Lisa left a scathing comment on the post, claiming that they "screw" people over.

His PR Simon Jones had written: "20 years! So so proud of my amazing friends Ant and Dec for winning Best TV Presenter at the NTA’s for the 20th year in a row!

"And proud to say I have been with them at the awards every year of those 20 wins. We’ve been on a brilliant journey so far and long may it continue."

Lisa commented on the post: "And you don’t care who you screw over in the process. Well done."

Simon clapped back: "Lisa, please don't come on to my Instagram with your negativity and false accusations.

"It really is about time you moved on and got on with your life, and stopped unfairly blaming other people for your mistakes."