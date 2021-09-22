CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Richie sets fire to her hair during 40th birthday celebrations

By Victoria Johns
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Nicole Richie got more than she bargained for on her 40th birthday when she ended up setting her hair alight while blowing out the candles on her cake.

The mum-of-two shared the shocking scene on Instagram in which her blonde curly locks can be seen on fire.

However after her friends came to her rescue by patting out the flames, Nicole managed to see the funny side quipping: "Well… so far 40 is," followed by the flame emoji.

Her husband Joel Madden also joined in the joke teasing "That's hot" while his twin brother Benji said: "Happy birthday Sis, love you and thankful for you always. Stay lit."

The shocking scenes were shared on Instagram ( Image: nicolerichie/Instagram)
The post was met with a flurry of activity with Firework singer Katy Perry posting: "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG."

Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland was equally in shock at the video as she exclaimed: "My heart just dropped!!!"

Nicole's father Lionel Richie posted an adorable tribute to mark his adopted daughter's milestone saying: "It's showtime!! @nicolerichie. You have been rainbows and butterflies your whole life … but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate!!"

Nicole's sister Sofia paid tribute to her sibling ( Image: sofiarichie/Instagram)

And in an equally heartfelt post Nicole's husband Joel said: "Happy Birthday Nicole. You've made love feel timeless, I've forgotten how old we are."

The Simple Life star's sister Sofia also joined in with the tributes posting: "So lucky to call you my big sis. I love you beyond words @nicolerichie HBD."

Nicole made her TV debut on The Simple Life in 2003 with her then best friend Paris Hilton.

Nicole has two children with Good Charlotte's Joel Madden
Nicole and Paris famously fell out while filming The Simple Life ( Image: Getty Images)

In primetime viewing, cameras followed the privileged pair as they left their wealthy lives behind to travel across America working a series of ‘real jobs’.

In hilarious scenes they were tasked with milking cows on a dairy farm, working a fast food drive-thru and looking after kids in a day care centre, where Nicole could regularly be found dozing.

However shortly before the show aired, Nicole was busted by police who found heroin in her car. She pleaded guilty to all charges and went on to film her first scenes just 10 days after getting clean.

While the duo's smash-hit show ran for five seasons, the show eventually ended in 2007 following Nicole and Paris’ very public fallout.

Both refused to say comment on the break-up, but Paris told People magazine at the time: "It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it."

