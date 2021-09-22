CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Angela Rayner blasts Raab over luxury holiday that'd cost poor Brits '50 days' work

By Rachel Wearmouth
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9veW_0c4IU0xL00

Angela Rayner told Dominic Raab to “go back to his sun lounger" after he had no clue Brits on minimum wage would have to work 50 days to afford a night's stay at his favourite luxury hotel in Crete.

Labour's Deputy Leader clashed with the Deputy PM over the economy, as working people face a squeeze to their budgets this winter, with National Insurance hikes, soaring energy bills and the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit.

The Justice Secretary, who was standing in for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions, was sacked as Foreign Secretary last week over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

It followed widespread outrage for him staying at the plush Amirandes Hotel in Crete to top up his tan while the Taliban took Kabul.

Ms Rayner took him to task over the cost of his stay, telling him ministers told Brits to "work harder" while hitting the pockets of working families by “cutting the income of a worker on £18,000 a year by over £1,100” with tax rises.

She said: “That is almost exactly the same as an average annual energy bill. Just as energy prices are ballooning they have chosen to take the money that could cover a year’s worth of bills out of the pockets of working people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FTlJ_0c4IU0xL00
Dominic Raab in the Commons

“The Deputy Prime Minister has said the solution is for people to work harder. So, can he tell us how many days a worker on the minimum wage would have to work this year in order to afford a night at a luxury hotel, say in Crete?”

Mr Raab replied the Government had previously cut income tax for the lowest paid and have boosted the minimum wage, but he was unable to answer her question about his plush sunshine break.

Ms Rayner hit back, saying: “He talks about the economy, he doesn’t even know how much his own holiday cost.

“So let me tell him. A worker on the minimum wage would need to work an extra 50 days to pay for a single night at his favourite resort, probably even more if the sea was open. The very same week that the Government is cutting Universal Credit, working people face soaring energy bills.”

Keir Starmer's deputy then shamed the Justice Secretary over reports he is unhappy at having to share the grace and favour Chevening mansion with his successor as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss.

The huge country residence is paid for by a charity, but is provided to Government ministers for no cost to them.

Ms Rayner said the Conservatives do “not care about working people” before adding: “Families across the country are worried about heating their homes while he’s complaining about having to share his 115-room taxpayer-funded mansion with the Foreign Secretary – the truth hurts, doesn’t it? – just as his Government are making choices that are making working families’ lives harder.

“A typical family is facing a tough winter this year: Universal Credit down a thousand quid; rent up 150 quid; gas bills up 150 quid; taxes up and food prices are soaring. Working people will have to choose whether to feed their kids or heat their homes.

“The choice for the Deputy Prime Minister is will he make their lives easier or harder? So what will he choose – will the Government cancel the Universal Credit cut?”

Mr Raab replied: “She should check her facts as Chevening is funded by a charity, not a penny of taxpayers’ money."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rayner claims minimum wage worker needs ‘50 days’ pay’ to stay a night at Raab’s luxury Crete hotel

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner launched an offensive on the newly installed justice secretary, appearing to accuse Dominic Raab of not knowing enough about how much minimum wage workers earn.The pair stood in for their respective bosses Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer at the usual Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) slot, with the former currently in Washington, DC attempting to keep the UK’s much-discussed “special relationship” with the US viable.In a heated back-and-forth that predominantly focused on issues such as the PM’s attempts to secure a trade deal with the US, and incoming energy bill hikes, Ms Rayner went...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Rayner targets Raab over holiday fiasco as deputies take PMQs

Angela Rayner has accused the government of failing the British people over the looming energy crisis in a prime minister’s questions notable for its stand-in participants and a series of jibes about the holiday habits of her opponent, Dominic Raab. With Boris Johnson in the US, Raab, the deputy prime...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Rayner VS Raab: 'Grangela' tells Dom to 'go back to your sunlounger' in brutal PMQs battle of the deputies, accusing him of taking cash from poor while squabbling with Liz Truss over who gets to use Chevening grace-and-favour home

Angela Rayner told Dominic Raab to go 'back to your sunlounger' in a brutal PMQs battle of the deputies today. Ms Rayner delivered a series of vicious attacks as she faced off with Mr Raab, who was standing in at the weekly session while Boris Johnson is in the US.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Angela Rayner: Tories do not care about working people

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says working people will have to choose between heating and eating this winter. She accused the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, of arguing over sharing his 115-room Chevening Estate with the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner were deputising for their party leaders...
U.K.
The Independent

Cash to help poor countries meet climate emergency is taken from aid budget, Dominic Raab confirms

Billions pledged by the UK to help poorer countries meet the climate emergency is being taken from the shrunken overseas aid budget, the government has confirmed.The £2.3bn-a-year contribution to a hoped-for $100bn global “climate finance” pot will count as official development assistance (ODA), MPs were told – despite ODA being slashed by around £4bn-a-year.The Independent revealed in July that no extra money is being provided for climate finance, despite a United Nations-brokered agreement that the funds must be “new and additional”.Campaigners protested that the sleight-of-hand left the government’s claim to be leading the world on the critical issue in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Economy#Blasts#Uk#Brits#Labour#National Insurance#Universal Credit#Justice#Taliban#Conservatives
BBC

Raab and Rayner clash over living costs at PMQs

That's where we end our coverage from Westminster for today. Our writers were Arryn Moy, Doug Falconer, Emma Owen, Kate Whannel, and Sinead Wilson. The next PMQs will be on Wednesday 20 October - as Parliament goes in to a three-week recess to make way for the political party conference season.
POLITICS
The Independent

Angela Rayner attacks Dominic Raab over rising gas prices at PMQs

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner condemned Dominic Raab over rising gas prices in PMQs row. The Lord Chancellor stepped in for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions with Rayner giving him a grilling over ‘ballooning’ energy crises. The politician pointed out workers on minimum wage would have...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Angela Rayner vs Dominic Raab: a contest of wet lettuce against flame-haired fury

While Boris cavorted in New York, indulging in two favourite hobbies - cloud-cuckoo-land climate rhetoric, and trolling the French - Dominic Raab had been left guarding the homestead. But the new Deputy PM, Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor looked unmoved by his recent demotion. He delivered his lines with his usual bland efficiency - the interminable dullness of a Tim Henman post-match interview enlivened by occasional glimpses of Andy Murray-style surliness.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Labour would empower unions to drive up wages, says Angela Rayner

A Labour government would seek to drive up wages by empowering trade unions to negotiate minimum rates of pay across key sectors, starting with adult social care, Angela Rayner will announce on Saturday . Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, will set out plans at the party’s annual conference for fair pay...
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer badly bruised by defeat over leadership rules as Labour conference starts

A badly-bruised Keir Starmer will ask the Labour conference to back a watered-down shake-up of leadership rules, after an embarrassing defeat in his bid to scrap the system that elected Jeremy Corbyn.The five-day event got off to the worst possible start for the Labour leader, who was forced into a U-turn that dented his authority and created a rift with his own deputy, Angela Rayner.After the trade unions opposed the change – to return to an electoral college, handing power from members to MPs – diluted proposals will be put to delegates in Brighton on Sunday.One-member one-vote will survive,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Angela Rayner says Keir Starmer looks 'strong' heading into Labour party conference

Labour deputy Angela Rayner says Keir Starmer looks 'incredibly strong' heading into the Labour party conference. Labour leader Keir Starmer is in Brighton where his party conference begins today after he dropped plans to overhaul the way the Labour elects its leaders, amid widespread opposition from the left of the party.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Rayner rebuked by Keir Starmer for branding Tories 'scum'

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner was rebuked by Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday after she described senior Tories as “scum”. She made the controversial remarks during a fringe event at around 9.15pm on Saturday, the opening day of the party’s five-day conference in Brighton. “We cannot get any worse than...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference: Angela Rayner won't apologise for calling Johnson 'scum'

Angela Rayner says she will apologise for calling Boris Johnson "scum" when he retracts past comments she described as homophobic, racist and misogynistic. Labour's deputy leader was reported to have called Tory ministers "a bunch of scum" at a Labour conference event. Asked if she would now retract them, she...
POLITICS
The Independent

Angela Rayner defends calling Tory MPs 'scum'

Angela Rayner defends calling Tory MPs ‘scum’ describing the comment as "street language" that you’d hear "very often in Northern working class towns". The deputy leader of the Opposition reportedly described the Tories as “a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during an event for Labour activists from northwest England on Saturday.
POLITICS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy