Pittsylvania County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Pittsylvania by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pittsylvania FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in north central North Carolina, Rockingham and Stokes. In south central Virginia, Pittsylvania. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 634 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had dissipated across the area north of Paulden. Earlier, between 1 and 2 inches of rain were estimated by radar. Areas of flash flooding are expected for the next hour with water levels receding after that point. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paulden This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 339 and 343. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Hell Canyon, Verde River and Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties through 815 PM CDT At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 32 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pecos County through 500 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 274 and 280. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PECOS COUNTY, TX
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Blue Ridge, VA
North Carolina State
Virginia State
Pittsylvania County, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 441 PM MST, Heavy rain from thunderstorms that prompted the flood advisory has weakened, but significant runoff will likely continue through 600 PM. Minor flooding is likely occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mt. Trumbull, Mt. Trumbull Loop, Bar Ten Ranch, Toroweap Campground and Tuweep.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos and northeastern Terrell Counties through 630 PM CDT At 556 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported 9 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheffield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 318 and 327. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Laguna Lake, or 20 miles northeast of Fraziers Well, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Hualapai Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 311 and 318. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crane; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crane and west central Upton Counties through 600 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Crane, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crane, King Mountain and Crane County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crane; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of McCamey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, King Mountain and Girvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of McCamey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, King Mountain and Girvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN RIO ARRIBA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 323 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Cuba, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cuba and La Jara. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 63 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Red Flag Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Corson RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will support rapid fire growth. If a fire develops, it would become difficult to control and suppress.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kane County through 645 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Kanab, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 46 and 64. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Jacob Lake, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in southeast Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

