Business of Football: The Hidden Risk of Lamar Jackson’s Negotiating His Contract Without an Agent
The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits teams from renegotiating contracts with drafted players until they have completed three seasons. That clause has given teams a built-in excuse to leverage the most undervalued contracts in the NFL: quality starting quarterbacks who make $2 million to $3 million a year for a position that merits roughly $25 million a year.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0