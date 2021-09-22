Business of Football: The Hidden Risk of Lamar Jackson’s Negotiating His Contract Without an Agent

Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He is 30-5 against everybody else. Jackson has become the fifth MVP quarterback in NFL history to go 0-3 against another MVP quarterback, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan were the only other MVP quarterbacks to lose their first four starts against another MVP quarterback. Both did that against Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO