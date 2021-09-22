CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Business of Football: The Hidden Risk of Lamar Jackson’s Negotiating His Contract Without an Agent

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits teams from renegotiating contracts with drafted players until they have completed three seasons. That clause has given teams a built-in excuse to leverage the most undervalued contracts in the NFL: quality starting quarterbacks who make $2 million to $3 million a year for a position that merits roughly $25 million a year.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: No Lamar Jackson extension because he’s “immersed” in football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has no agent. Lamar Jackson is negotiating his next contract on his own. The latest update on the situation, frankly, reads like a jointly-issued press release by team and player. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Lamar “is immersed in his quarterbacking job, a primary reason...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has A Lot To Prove For A New Contract

Critics continue to hound Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson even though he already won the Most Valuable Player award. They point out his passing inaccuracy when he completes 66 percent of his throws throughout four seasons. They want him to be more of a pocket passer, but what if...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Browns
chatsports.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson again proves he’s a human cheat code

Lamar Jackson #8, Baltimore Ravens (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Okay, seriously. How do you defend the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense with this Lamar Jackson guy running it? It may not seem like it, but once upon a time, there was a narrative about his arm, and it went something like this.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & LAMAR JACKSON HEADLINE CHIEFS-RAVENS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 15, 2021 – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium on NBC, Peacock and Universo.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, Lamar Jackson remain in contract extension talks

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are still in active discussions about a contract extension, sources tell ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter. However, no deal has materialized yet as Jackson remains focused on the season ahead. Jackson does not have an agent representing him, which probably isn’t helping with the pace of negotiations....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Still In Talks

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are still in active discussions about a contract extension, sources tell ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter. However, no deal has materialized yet as Jackson remains focused on the season ahead. Jackson does not have an agent representing him, which probably isn’t helping with the pace of negotiations....
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson's lack of agent reportedly complicating extension talks

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson: It’s not about me and Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He is 30-5 against everybody else. Jackson has become the fifth MVP quarterback in NFL history to go 0-3 against another MVP quarterback, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan were the only other MVP quarterbacks to lose their first four starts against another MVP quarterback. Both did that against Tom Brady.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Might Stick With His Gold Cleats

Lamar Jackson didn't plan to wear gold cleats in Las Vegas, but he might stick with the flashy look. Jackson's gold cleats caused quite the stir on social media Monday night, with even NBA superstar LeBron James weighing in. On Wednesday, Jackson said the cleats were not his idea. "That...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ravens: Lamar Jackson can change the narrative in tonight’s game

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have a bit of a friendly rivalry. By friendly rivalry, we mean Mahomes has beaten Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the last three matchups. We’re not going to mince the facts: ever since Jackson joined the Ravens, he has gone 0-3 against Mahomes and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson should get his second contract done now

Here’s something I meant to post on Tuesday. The sentiment still applies today, because the thing that needs to happen still hasn’t happened. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t signed a second contract. He needs to. Ideally, he needs to do it before Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. He likely...
NFL
chiefsdigest.com

RB Jerick McKinnon Steps into Lamar Jackson’s Shoes for Chiefs Scout Team vs. Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens marks the fourth-straight season the Chiefs have faced dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, and once again the team reached into its deep supply of speedy athletes and former quarterbacks for help in preparing for the matchup. Running back Jerick McKinnon...
NFL
newsbrig.com

Lamar Jackson’s late TD run lifts Ravens over Chiefs

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 Sunday night. Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy