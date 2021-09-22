CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SAFE Banking Act Makes It Way Back To The House Under New Defense Bill

By Marijuana Stocks
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SAFE Banking Act May Become Law Under New Defense Bill. In a recent update, an amendment in regards to cannabis banking will be voted on by the U.S House of Representatives. This measure would allow for banks to work marijuana business without fear of federal regulators. The National Defense Authorization Act received an order for the amendment from The House Rules Committee. This was done for the fiscal year 2022, giving passage for floor consideration. Which is anticipated to happen in the near future. Yet Advocates are a bit discouraged, that other cannabis and psychedelics reform proposals were rejected by the panel.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Banking Act#National Defense#Bills#The House Rules Committee#Ndaa#The Rules Committee#Congress#Senate Banking Committee
