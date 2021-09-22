Microsoft’s SQ3 Chip Based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Said to Deliver 60% Performance Improvement Against SQ2; Equal to an 8-Thread i7-1160G7
As part of Microsoft’s event happening later today, we could see the Surface Pro X 2 launch alongside various devices. As most of you know, the Surface Pro X line features an ARM-based chip, and with the Surface Pro X 2 unveiling, we are expecting Microsoft’s custom SQ3 to be a part of its innards, and it could deliver a massive performance improvement over the SQ2.wccftech.com
