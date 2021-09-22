Microsoft’s SQ3 Chip Based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Said to Deliver 60% Performance Improvement Against SQ2; Equal to an 8-Thread i7-1160G7

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2 looks like it will solve some of the biggest problems of the company’s first-gen dual-screen smartphone. The company is holding an event on September 22, and we’re expecting new Surface Pro, Surface Pro X, and Surface Go tablets as well as a new Surface Book. It’s also likely that Microsoft will use the event to officially introduce the Surface Duo 2. But a series of recent leaks give us an idea of what to expect… although it’s always best to take them with a grain of salt.

