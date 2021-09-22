CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following areas, in north central North Carolina, Rockingham and Stokes. In south central Virginia, Pittsylvania. * Through Thursday morning. * Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region later today from the west, serving as a second producer for rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to flooding. * Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crane; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crane and west central Upton Counties through 600 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Crane, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crane, King Mountain and Crane County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crane; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of McCamey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, King Mountain and Girvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 311 and 318. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN RIO ARRIBA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 323 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Cuba, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cuba and La Jara. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 63 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Mangum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 614 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mangum Fire scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Jacob Canyon and Warm Springs Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 634 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had dissipated across the area north of Paulden. Earlier, between 1 and 2 inches of rain were estimated by radar. Areas of flash flooding are expected for the next hour with water levels receding after that point. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paulden This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 339 and 343. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Hell Canyon, Verde River and Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 441 PM MST, Heavy rain from thunderstorms that prompted the flood advisory has weakened, but significant runoff will likely continue through 600 PM. Minor flooding is likely occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mt. Trumbull, Mt. Trumbull Loop, Bar Ten Ranch, Toroweap Campground and Tuweep.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kane County through 645 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Kanab, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 46 and 64. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...The Scott Valley of Western Siskiyou County, including Etna, Greenview, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hale and southeastern Lamb Counties through 800 PM CDT At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spade, or 8 miles east of Littlefield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Olton, Cotton Center, Fieldton and Spade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clackamas; Multnomah; Washington The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Clackamas County in northwestern Oregon Southwestern Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon East Central Washington County in northwestern Oregon * Until 915 PM PDT. * At 620 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland Downtown, Portland, Beaverton, Tigard, Lake Oswego, Garden Home-Whitford, Metzger, West Slope, The Oregon Zoo, Sylvan, Raleigh Hills and Lloyd Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.8 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hale and southeastern Lamb Counties through 800 PM CDT At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spade, or 8 miles east of Littlefield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Olton, Cotton Center, Fieldton and Spade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 634 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had dissipated across the area north of Paulden. Earlier, between 1 and 2 inches of rain were estimated by radar. Areas of flash flooding are expected for the next hour with water levels receding after that point. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paulden This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 339 and 343. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Hell Canyon, Verde River and Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Corson RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will support rapid fire growth. If a fire develops, it would become difficult to control and suppress.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hockley; Lamb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hockley and southwestern Lamb Counties through 815 PM CDT At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Whitharral, or 10 miles southwest of Littlefield, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Littlefield and Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hockley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hockley and southwestern Lamb Counties through 815 PM CDT At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Whitharral, or 10 miles southwest of Littlefield, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Littlefield and Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hale and northeastern Lamb Counties through 830 PM CDT At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Cotton Center, or 10 miles southeast of Olton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Cotton Center, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Jacob Lake, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

