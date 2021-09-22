CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

N Ireland police arrest 2 more men over murder of journalist

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men Wednesday over the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the city earlier and have been detained under the Terrorism Act.

