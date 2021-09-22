CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkman II in downtown Jacksonville to be demolished in October

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In just a few weeks, the Berkman II is coming down.

For years it stood as an empty eyesore in downtown Jacksonville.

Engineers say this building is unsafe — one of the reasons why it’ll be demolished in October.

An engineering assessment of the building noted all the rust and cracks throughout the building.

The assessment had to be done from the ground up because the building is so unstable.

This comes after the firm previously helping with the demolition, reported dangerous conditions saying, “as the processing tool touched the concrete deck of the 16th floor -- a larger section of the 16th floor collapsed and fell.”

The initial report indicates: “the company believes the best way to take this building down is through implosion.”

Councilmember Reggie Gaffney says everyone’s main concern is getting it down, safely.

“You have an owner, and you have a city who’s moving cautiously. You’ve got to make sure that everything, every step that they make is going to be done correctly,” he said.

The building is scheduled for an implosion on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 a.m.

There will be road closures in place and street cleaning — although that plan hasn’t been finalized yet.

