We're sorry to say, but more information has come to light throwing cold water on the possibility of Active Edge coming to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. As you can see from these fabric case listings, squeeze for Google Assistant was left in the product descriptions for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G despite neither phone actually supporting it. That means it's likely the description was simply copied for the Pixel 6, and so it's unlikely to accurately outline the feature set for the upcoming flagship. This was pointed out on Reddit and Twitter.

