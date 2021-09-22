Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Near zero visibility is possible on area roadways, including Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.