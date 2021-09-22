Top Tuscaloosa area high school football games and predictions for Week 5

Week 5 of the Tuscaloosa area high school football season is here. Here is a look at the top area games, with predictions. Gordo (4-1, 2-1) at Northridge (5-0, 3-0) Northridge faces it first test of the season, while Gordo had its second two weeks ago at Northside, where it lost 14-12. Gordo could not slow down Northside's run-heavy offense, which doesn't bode well against a beefier Northridge team featuring two FBS offensive line recruits: Kenton Jerido and Wilkin Formby.