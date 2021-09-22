CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sb4Ct_0c4IRNzk00
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 33.15% to $5.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 22.04% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock rose 13.45% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.1 million.
  • Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 11.42% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.

Losers

  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock decreased by 21.76% to $5.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $493.7 million.
  • Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares decreased by 12.3% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 10.11% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares decreased by 8.67% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 8.45% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.3 million.
  • Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock fell 7.76% to $46.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.0 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 13.01% to $4.95 during Monday's regular session. R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 480.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.3 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.70% to 35,041.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 14,970.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,456.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,932,210 cases with around 688,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,678,780 cases and 447,190 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,351,970 COVID-19 cases with 594,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 231,898,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,749,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 18.75% to $0.71 during Friday's regular session. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 194.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 574.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Stocks#Aethlon Medical#Aemd#Poai#Alpine Immune Sciences#Alpn#Ontx#Celularity#Celu#Immunic#Imux#Smmt#Viridian Therapeutics#Vrdn#Ensysce Biosciences#Ensc#Effector Therapeutics#Eftr#Corvus Pharmaceuticals#Crvs
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock rose 17.21% to $10.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock rose 14.27% to $11.53. Trading volume for Indie Semiconductor's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why ION Geophysical Stock Traded Higher During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives. According to the press release, the strategic alternatives include, among others, a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets, private or public equity transactions, debt financing, or some combination of these.
STOCKS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen flat after mixed Asia session

London stocks were set for a muted open on Friday following a mixed session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,078. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, where we can expect to see little change, the main focus is likely to be on Germany, and not just because the sun is setting on Angela Merkel’s tenure as German Chancellor this weekend, but also, we have the latest German IFO business climate survey in a week that saw the IFO downgrade its outlook for the German economy this year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the October 1, $130 calls in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) in big numbers on Monday. Buying calls is the right way to play it because the stock had a big run and it is trading close to its highs, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Talks Interest Rates And The TLT ETF

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aptiv

Within the last quarter, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aptiv has an average price target of $173.6 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $124.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he has purchased EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) recently. He likes natural gas names better than crude oil. Jon Najarian bought the weekly, $18 strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name. Brenda...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AudioEye Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) brought in sales totaling $6.02 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 12.1%, resulting in a loss of $3.10 million. AudioEye collected $5.79 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.76 million loss. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

XRP & LUNA Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) is up 9.45% at $625.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.00 million, which is 1.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,287,828,075.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy