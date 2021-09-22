12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 33.15% to $5.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 23.71% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $11.98. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 22.04% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock rose 13.45% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.1 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 11.42% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.
Losers
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock decreased by 21.76% to $5.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $493.7 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares decreased by 12.3% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 10.11% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares decreased by 8.67% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.1 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 8.45% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.3 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock fell 7.76% to $46.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.0 million.
