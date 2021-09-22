CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration is Open for the Verde & Black FIFA21 Kickback Tournament Presented By Netspend

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now live for the Verde & Black FIFA21 Kickback Tournament Presented by Netspend. Fans can register now for a cance to win a copy of #FIFA22 for Playstation and gift card prizes.

