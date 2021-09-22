12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 84.53% to $10.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.4 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 14.07% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $499.5 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 5.07% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
Losers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares decreased by 6.4% to $29.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock decreased by 5.09% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 4.28% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $159.9 million.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares decreased by 3.78% to $621.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock declined by 3.25% to $26.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares fell 2.34% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $789.0 million.
- See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Comments / 0