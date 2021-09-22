CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

School vaccine mandates aren't new: A history of requirements

By Hedy Phillips
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Vaccine requirements in schools are far from being a new concept. As the question continues to be debated whether your local school will mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for students, it's important to take a look back at the history of vaccine requirements -- because vaccinations have been required for a long, long time.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hepatitis A#Private Schools#Who#Mmr#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wbgo.org

NYC Prepared In Case Teacher Shortage When Vaccine Mandate Kicks In

New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff goes into effect Monday. Mayor de Blasio says the overwhelming majority of Department of Education officials are vaccinated. “Relatively few requests for medical or religious exemption. Each of those gets reviewed individually. Some of those will get approved. Some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Pfizer's COVID booster shots: Who's eligible, vaccine availability and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster shot for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for up to 60 million Americans, overruling a CDC advisory panel that proposed narrower eligibility. The new recommendation will cover certain groups -- like those 65 and older as well as many high-risk individuals -- who have been fully vaccinated for six months, President Joe Biden said. According to Biden, that means 20 million people are eligible now.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ideastream.org

DeWine Asking Schools To Require Masks - But Won't Issue Mandate

Ohio’s children’s hospitals are overwhelmed due to an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases and other respiratory illnesses, and in some cases are having to turn patients away, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference Tuesday. “We are in a crisis right now. We are at exceedingly high numbers right...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy