NASA robots compete in DARPA's Subterranean Challenge final

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground. The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...

ENGINEERING ・ 5 DAYS AGO