NASA robots compete in DARPA's Subterranean Challenge final

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by NASA JPL, Team CoSTAR will participate in the SubT final this week to demonstrate multi-robot autonomy in a series of tests in extreme environments. Eight teams featuring dozens of robots from more than 30 institutions, including NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, will converge in a former Kentucky limestone mine from Sept. 21 to 24 to participate in a series of complex underground scenarios. The goal: to demonstrate cutting-edge robotic autonomy capabilities and compete for the chance to win $2 million.

