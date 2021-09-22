CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acustica Audio releases Silver reverb plugin suite at intro offer

rekkerd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcustica Audio has announced the releases of Silver, a suite of Acqua plugins (VST/VST3, AU and AAX) consisting of 3 free players dedicated to emulating reverbs of physical spaces and sampled equipment. All of us would like to use natural physical spaces for reverberation because they sound more natural, as...

