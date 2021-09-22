Acustica Audio releases Silver reverb plugin suite at intro offer

Recently, I reviewed the ERA Mouth De-Clicker plugin (link ahead in case you missed it). After publishing my first indie song (also linked ahead), I have been receiving great audio audio testimonials from all over the world via voicemail to play on the upcoming episodes of my radio shows and podcasts. All of the testimonials have great content, but this particular one which I am using as an example had very poor technical quality. My intention in this case was not to make it sound like studio quality audio, just to clean it up enough to make it much more intelligible and less annoying to the listeners. It will be obvious from the title of this review that one of the plugins is the ERA Reverb Remover, but I also had to combine it with two more plugins inside of the ERA Audio-Clean-Up-Assistant, all inside of Hindenburg Journalist Pro, my favorite multitrack audio editor.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO