St. Francis School Superintendent Dani Walking Eagle is looking forward to having students back on campus for in-person learning after the start date was set back for a second time. Initially, classes were scheduled to start on August 23rd, but due to concerns with spiking COVID numbers, the date was moved back to September 7th . With COVID numbers continuing to rise in the next few days after Rosebud Fair, the decision was made to move the start date back yet again to September 13th.

MISSION, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO