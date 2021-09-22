Researchers work to improve landfill gas emissions, community perceptions
Area landfills conjure up so many negative feelings for a lot of people—the odor, the litter—it's no wonder so many communities are struggling to find new locations for them. Working to create a better environment and improve community perceptions, University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers are investigating ways to remediate gas emission pollution from landfills by using an innovative ground covering system and analyzing its community impact.techxplore.com
