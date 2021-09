Nio is entering the European market with its ET7 sedan and has released the first details regarding its launch in Germany. The Nio ET7 is set to hit the German market in 2022 and in a press release, the automaker confirmed that deliveries should begin in the fourth quarter of the year. Nio is so confident in local demand for the ET7 that it will consider establishing a factory in Europe for the car and is also open to the idea of working with local OEMs to explore the possibility of joint production.

