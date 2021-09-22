CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests & Warrants Served

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 5 days ago

Assault- On September 12, 2021, Dep. Rycyzyn responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keith Xavier Hagens, age 29 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the ground and dragging the victim by the neck, through the residence. Hagens was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
City
Mechanicsville, MD
City
Avenue, MD
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bushwood, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Lee

Comments / 0

Community Policy