St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests & Warrants Served

Assault- On September 12, 2021, Dep. Rycyzyn responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keith Xavier Hagens, age 29 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the ground and dragging the victim by the neck, through the residence. Hagens was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)