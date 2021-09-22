CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why isn't there an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explained why there hasn't been an arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case and why the cause of death for Petito has yet to be released.

"They want to find him. Period. They are now devoting all of their resources as if there was an arrest warrant out for him. But there's still not officially an arrest warrant," Abrams said.

"Why not?" George Stephanopoulos asked on "Good Morning America."

"I think that they want to gather all of the evidence so that they don't get accused in a trial later of making mistakes," Abrams said.

A warrant could change the obligations of Brian Laundrie's parents.

"Suddenly, if he's a fugitive from justice, right now he's just a person of interest. That just means they want to find him, right? The minute that arrest warrant comes down, then, anyone who harbors him, anyone who helps him evade justice, etc, now they're committing a crime," Abrams said. "And that's the legal line that has to be crossed. That the minute that warrant is issued, now you assist, you help, you're harboring a fugitive."

"If the parents sent the investigators off into the wrong direction, that's a problem?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Absolutely, we were just talking about this. If that park was a false flag, if actually there was not a car there and that's not where they found it, and it was all made up, the parents absolutely could be in legal trouble for that," Abrams said.

"What does it mean that there was no ruling on the cause of death?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"It just means that they want to take a few more minutes. Meaning, homicide means death at the hands of another. She was murdered. Period. Now the question is going to be what exactly was the cause, again, they just want to dot the I's and cross the T's on this so if and when there's a trial they don't say, 'Well, you know you initially said that it was this and you slightly changed it when you had more evidence.' So I think they just want to get everything in order. I don't think that particular issue is that particularly relevant right now, the most important issue is finding Brian Laundrie," Abrams said.

Comments / 103

Tim Gruss
5d ago

this kid and his whole family they're showing that they are just not good people because for one if my son came home without his girlfriend and her van I demand answers and I'd hold him accountable. for another if the man wasn't guilty you would be doing everything he can or could have done to help locate that girl but he didn't he ran. I'm guessing he ran and didn't stick around like a man to own up for what he has done because of his parenting I mean look at them right now

Reply(12)
37
Ann Plamondon
5d ago

When he returned with her van and evidence was removed from the van and was cleaned to the best of their ability. And the police had him in custody he lawyered up he refused to talk and then he is just out there twisting in the wind. His family his attorney I am willing to bet both know where he is but they are willing to let him run from the law. And run from his responsibilities. He holds all of the answers.

Reply(1)
12
Peter Wanglue
5d ago

Put his parents in jail and freeze their bank accounts, then the search for this evil murder dude will comes to an end. No more waste any taxpayers money for this family. The parents already knew he murder this poor girl because she was more aggressive and smarter then their evil murder son.

Reply(1)
10
 

