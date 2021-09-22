CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I81rj_0c4IPyHh00
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $39.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 8.46% to $14.1. The company's market cap stands at $543.9 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.9 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $324.6 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 3.02% to $27.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 billion.

Losers

  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares fell 3.22% to $71.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 2.04% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $3.92 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 66.14% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the October 1, $130 calls in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) in big numbers on Monday. Buying calls is the right way to play it because the stock had a big run and it is trading close to its highs, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.70% to 35,041.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 14,970.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,456.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,932,210 cases with around 688,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,678,780 cases and 447,190 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,351,970 COVID-19 cases with 594,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 231,898,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,749,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Discretionary#Sfix#Aterian#Electric#Kaival Brands Innovations#Kavl#Faraday Future#Ffie#Lcid#Gotu
Benzinga

Where Acadia Healthcare Co Stands With Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Acadia Healthcare Co has an average price target of $76.4 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $68.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

S&P 500 “Top 10:” Market Cap Vs. Earnings Weight

There are a few similarities between today’s S&P 500 and the S&P 500 back in the late 1990s. Ed Yardeni has made the point the last few years that the “earnings weight” of the top technology names in the S&P 500 today is much higher than it was back in the late 1990s, when the tech, and large-cap groweighth and dot-com frenzy began to fall apart in the early 2000s.
STOCKS
Business Insider

34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares jumped 76.2% to $6.08. Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) jumped 37.7% to $3.47. Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) jumped 35% to $15.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also said it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock rose 17.21% to $10.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock rose 14.27% to $11.53. Trading volume for Indie Semiconductor's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UnitedHealth Group has an average price target of $472.1 with a high of $515.00 and a low of $421.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AudioEye Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) brought in sales totaling $6.02 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 12.1%, resulting in a loss of $3.10 million. AudioEye collected $5.79 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.76 million loss. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Talks Interest Rates And The TLT ETF

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy