CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fn3Gy_0c4IPr6c00
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 5.28% to $10.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 4.5% to $15.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 3.95% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $652.8 million.

Losers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 6.13% to $26.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $780.5 million.
  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell 6.08% to $236.76. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 4.33% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.2 million.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares fell 2.26% to $185.45. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 billion.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 2.07% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 1.35% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares increased by 43.75% to $3.45 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 190.8 million, which is 5784.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.1 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Fedex#Golden Ocean Group#Gogl#Embraer#Erj#Licy#Losers Helbiz#Hlbz#Fdx#Nuvve Holding#Nvve#United Parcel Service#Ehang Holdings
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.70% to 35,041.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.51% to 14,970.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,456.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,932,210 cases with around 688,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,678,780 cases and 447,190 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,351,970 COVID-19 cases with 594,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 231,898,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,749,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the October 1, $130 calls in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) in big numbers on Monday. Buying calls is the right way to play it because the stock had a big run and it is trading close to its highs, he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he has purchased EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) recently. He likes natural gas names better than crude oil. Jon Najarian bought the weekly, $18 strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name. Brenda...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aptiv

Within the last quarter, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aptiv has an average price target of $173.6 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $124.00.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 “Top 10:” Market Cap Vs. Earnings Weight

There are a few similarities between today’s S&P 500 and the S&P 500 back in the late 1990s. Ed Yardeni has made the point the last few years that the “earnings weight” of the top technology names in the S&P 500 today is much higher than it was back in the late 1990s, when the tech, and large-cap groweighth and dot-com frenzy began to fall apart in the early 2000s.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 18.75% to $0.71 during Friday's regular session. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 194.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 574.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.
STOCKS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen flat after mixed Asia session

London stocks were set for a muted open on Friday following a mixed session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,078. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, where we can expect to see little change, the main focus is likely to be on Germany, and not just because the sun is setting on Angela Merkel’s tenure as German Chancellor this weekend, but also, we have the latest German IFO business climate survey in a week that saw the IFO downgrade its outlook for the German economy this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 27.72% to $2.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4 million shares, making up 3801.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why ION Geophysical Stock Traded Higher During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives. According to the press release, the strategic alternatives include, among others, a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets, private or public equity transactions, debt financing, or some combination of these.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy