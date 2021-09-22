Home insurers face loyalty challenges – report
Home insurers are facing customer loyalty challenges as boomers flock to the rental market, according to a new study from J.D. Power. About two-thirds of all rental housing growth between 2004 and 2019 was driven by people age 55 and older. That group now accounts for about 30% of the rental market. According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Home Insurance Study, home insurers have faced difficulty navigating that transition.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
