Home insurers face loyalty challenges – report

insurancebusinessmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome insurers are facing customer loyalty challenges as boomers flock to the rental market, according to a new study from J.D. Power. About two-thirds of all rental housing growth between 2004 and 2019 was driven by people age 55 and older. That group now accounts for about 30% of the rental market. According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Home Insurance Study, home insurers have faced difficulty navigating that transition.

