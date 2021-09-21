Actor Nam Goong Min continues to garner attention for his completely bulked-up body
Nam Goong Min, who has completely transformed into a secret intelligence agent in the drama 'The Veil,' is continuing to garner attention for his transformed body. Nam Goong Min had been boasting of a chiseled body ever since his debut by continuously maintaining his figure. The actor has been showing off his slim yet muscular body in numerous dramas as he stole the hearts of his female fans.www.allkpop.com
