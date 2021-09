EXCLUSIVE - Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is traveling far from the Buckeye State on Monday. Moreno, a successful Cleveland based businessman, is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. The border town has grabbed national and international attention this month, after the arrival of some 15,000 Haitians aiming to seek asylum in the U.S. It’s been a top media story for days, and has only compounded the problems and criticism facing President Biden as he tries to cope with the immigration crisis at the nation’s southern border.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO