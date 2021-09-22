CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents speak against Miles Road access for Transit Road mixed use project

clarencebee.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBevilacqua Development’s plans for a mixed use project at 6625 Transit Road will be taking the next step in the review process, following a Sept. 15 planning board meeting. During the meeting, the board voted to commence a coordinated review, seeking lead agency status, and accepted Bevilacqua Development’s part one long-form environmental assessment form with amendments per the board’s in-meeting […]

clarencebee.com

