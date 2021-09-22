CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Board Of Education Approves Plan For Spending $207M In COVID Relief Funding

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved a plan for spending more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The board said its plan has four priorities for spending $207 million in American Rescue Plan funding over the next three years: safely reopen schools, address unfinished learning, build “lasting, equitable systems of teaching and learning” and support social emotional needs.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

