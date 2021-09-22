CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

‘She said yes!’ - Unranked UFC bantamweight claims he’s fighting Sean O’Malley

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O’Malley, one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster, admitted recently that he has no interest in taking a big jump in competition without a big jump in pay. Additionally, ‘Suga’ recently said that he turned down a fight with 8th ranked Frankie Edgar, though he said that was more to do with the event being in New York, where a substantial part of his purse would go towards state taxes.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
firstsportz.com

“The most devastating first pitch ever seen!” Conor McGregor reacts to his horrible pitch at Chicago Clubs Game

Conor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Jake Paul Says He 'Would Love Nothing More' Than to Fight UFC's Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul has set his sights on the next challenge in his burgeoning boxing career. Paul told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he wants UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal but conceded UFC President Dana White could be an obstacle in any negotiations. "If his dad Dana lets him out of his contract, that...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Brian Kelleher
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley on UFC talks: ‘I don’t think I should be main-eventing for the money I’m making right now’

Sean O’Malley isn’t avoiding big fights, but he’s not exactly pursuing them either — at least not until he signs his next UFC deal. In an appearance Monday on The MMA Hour, O’Malley revealed that he’s targeting December 11 at UFC 269 for his next bout. His opponent has yet to be decided, but one name it won’t be is Frankie Edgar after a proposed matchup between the two failed to come together for November 6 at UFC 268. O’Malley has voiced his philosophy in recent months about the relationship between his level of opposition and his UFC pay, but said that had nothing to do with the Edgar fight ultimately going to Marlon Vera.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide

UFC is set to return to PPV on Sept. 25 with a trio of big fights topping the marquee. UFC 266 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the culmination of this year's International Fight Week and see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were coaches on the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and were previously expected to meet in March, but Volkanovski was forced to withdraw from the meeting after contracting COVID-19.
UFC
mmanews.com

O’Malley Reveals His Thoughts As Moutinho Refused To Quit At UFC 264

Sean O’Malley has shared what was going through his head during the three-round demolition of Kris Moutinho. During the aftermath of UFC 264 on July 10, company debutant Kris Moutinho managed to gain a huge following despite being on the losing end of a dominant Sean O’Malley display. Moutinho’s ability...
UFC
Bleacher Report

Jake Paul Calls out UFC's Dana White, Says He Wants Jorge Masvidal Fight

Jake Paul called out UFC president Dana White on social media Wednesday to set up a bout against Jorge Masvidal:. Paul has already defeated former MMA fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but Masvidal would represent the first competitor in his "prime" as referenced in the post. The 36-year-old is also under contract with UFC and would need White to sign off on a bout.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bantamweight#Combat
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Melendez: If Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, ‘he’s in title contention, everyone’s going to campaign to fight him’

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.
UFC
New York Post

UFC star Sean O’Malley blasts transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin

UFC rising star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley wasn’t pleased with transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin’s win over Celine Provost earlier this month. “I don’t think that’s OK,” O’Malley said during a recent episode of his podcast about McLaughlin’s victory — which occurred 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round. The bout, at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, was McLaughlin’s debut fight.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Valentina Shevchenko demolishes Lauren Murphy at UFC 266

In the co-main event of UFC 266, we saw a battle for the women’s flyweight title. The undisputed queen Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) was defending her crown against a very hungry challenger in “Lucky” Lauren Murphy (15-4). There is a very good argument for Valentina Shevchenko being the best pound for...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy