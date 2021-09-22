CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study to test third COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems

By St. George's University of London
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent announcement by the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that people who are immunosuppressed will be offered a third COVID-19 jab, a new clinical trial will begin at St George's to determine whether a third dose of vaccine will improve the immune response for people in these groups.

