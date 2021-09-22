CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Special transcription factor and its target genes represent approach to therapy for rare leukaemia type

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) is a type of leukemia that occurs primarily in children and young adults. An international team of researchers with significant involvement of MedUni Wien has now been able to demonstrate that the transcription factor BATF3 and its target genes play a key role in the growth of the tumor cells. The findings of this study, currently published in Nature Communications, can be used as an approach for the development of new therapies.

