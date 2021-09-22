I Tried a Bunch of Stress-Fighting Products to Manage Anxiety

There should be a word for the kind of anxiety one feels from extended, collective pandemic trauma and UTZ Chips-induced IBS. There probably is one in Icelandic, but for now, we’ll just call it Every Morning These Days. Luckily (or unluckily?), there’s a lot of other people who feel the same way, and a bunch of rad stuff out there on the internet to help ease some of those [gestures in Tony Soprano] relentless, sleepless, stress-induced feels.