We don’t know about you, but we never seem to have enough time in the morning—especially when it comes to our hair. Between showering, feeding the kids or pets, doing our makeup and getting dressed, there’s not a whole lot left over to do a full curling sesh before we get down to business for work. Using a hot roller, or curlers, can be a great way to give yourself a polished ‘do on the fly. While the best hot rollers for you will depend on exactly what it is that you’re trying to achieve with your tresses, you should pay close attention to the size of the barrels that are included with your set, whether or not clips are included and how quickly it heats up—and we've done our research to find five sets that check all the boxes.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO