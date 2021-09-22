Jaden Smith Puts MSFTS in the Sustainable Luxury Spotlight
Everything changed for Jaden Smith and his clothing brand MSFTS when he traveled to Italy. The musician, actor, and designer had been hard at work making MSFTS—a streetwear/skate brand helmed by Smith, his sister Willow, the actor Moises Arias and his brother Mateo aka Téo, and—a known name since it was first released in 2011. But beginning this year, Smith and his associates have started making moves to pivot the brand into the luxury space—first by showing at Pitti Uomo, then by transferring the production and design studios from Los Angeles to Milan. The brand also has a new CEO, Cristiano Minchio, and partner company that creates the collections in small batches in Italy.www.wmagazine.com
