CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The Goodwood Revival Fest Returns to Spotlight the Golden Age of Motorsport

By Alexandra Cheney
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNC99_0c4IO6tb00

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Goodwood Revival , the three-day festival that celebrates the golden age of motorsport, returned to the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, England. This past weekend, decades-old automobiles burped and barked around the 2.4-mile racetrack, nestled roughly 60 miles south of London, as costumed spectators shopped, browsed auction offerings, noshed and, of course, cheered.

A period piece in motion, Goodwood Revival was created in 1998 by Charles Gordon-Lennox, known colloquially as the Earl of March, as an homage to his late grandfather Freddie. The latter first raced at his Goodwood estate in 1948, but stopped in 1966 when the ever-increasing speeds of the newest performance cars made competing an unsafe endeavor. Mr. Gordon-Lennox brought racing back to the estate, but regulated it to solely vintage vehicles. Thus, the namesake fete was born.

Each year, a number of former and current professional racers participate. Making his Goodwood debut, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jensen Button, and his longtime friend Alex Buncombe, began Friday’s sessions in a Jaguar E-Type. The duo switched to a Cobra for the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration race on Sunday, and Button contributed to the most exciting contest of the weekend with a hiccup: he went from front row to ninth place after shifting directly from first to fourth gear. In addition, former World Sports–Prototype Champion Martin Brundle and racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart drove down memory lane in a touching Friday evening tribute to Sir Stirling Moss , who passed away in April of 2020.

While some cars are raced, others are brought to the Bonhams Goodwood Revival auction, including a 1951 Renault 4CV Grand Luxe that participated in the Mille Miglia. Others are displayed purely for inspiration, like Lofty England’s 1967 E-type Series I 2+2—the only model to ever leave the Jaguar factory carrying a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive.

Under an impressive, period-correct tent, Jaguar Land Rover Classic fittingly celebrated the 60th anniversary of the E-type with a host of development cars, including its Lightweight E-type Continuation and C-type Continuation . Spokesmen in three-piece tweed suits also discussed the Defender Works V8 Trophy and Jaguar’s latest limited-edition releases making up the E-type 60 Collection.

“Being part of Jaguar Land Rover, we have access to the most modern technology we use to develop new cars,” mentioned Alistair Sommerville, Jaguar Classic Sales & PR Manager. “We took all the notes and source material and created a very authentic vehicle that’s the best of old and new.”

Men in military uniforms, aviation suits or a healthy amount of houndstooth—not to mention mandatory cravats—and ladies sporting beehive hairdos and polka-dot dresses, wandered around the grassy grounds, often with a flute of Veuve Clicquot in hand. Some chose to peruse vintage-inspired clothing at Private White VC while others meandered around the carnival fairground that was replete with non-motorsport amusements. Still others eagerly explored the paddocks and pit lane, where mechanics in grease-stained coveralls and neckties perpetually tinkered.

Seeing as Goodwood doubled as an airfield of the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain, Spitfires were also for sale, priced at $4.1 million. Five of the iconic warbirds, in varying states of repair, sat on display. Matt Jones, a Spitfire pilot and the managing director of Boultbee Flight Academy, spent all weekend fielding questions and interest. “We’re offering the opportunity to buy flying Spitfires or be a part of the restoration, and, in three years’ time, get to see this plane here fly once again,” he noted.

Although it’s prudent to always come prepared for rain in the English countryside, the annual event received only a smattering on Sunday morning. Enjoying the near perfect conditions, some 150 vintage cyclists took to the Goodwood Motor Circuit before the showers in a preview of the Eroica Britannia cycling festival, which will also be based at Goodwood in 2022.

Learn more about Robb Report ’s 2022 Car of the Year at the event taking place in Napa Valley here and in Boca Raton here .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Magical moment' as Hamilton hits 100 wins

Lewis Hamilton described becoming the first driver to win 100 Formula One races as "magical" on Sunday while his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed the landmark as "mind-blowing". Wolff described Hamilton's achievement as "mind-blowing".
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster Represents Automotive Americana at Its Finest

The Antique Automobile Club of America’s annual Hershey Car Show is back this October, and with it comes its official auction, the 15th annual RM Sotheby’s Hershey sale, held at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa., on October 7 and 8. The event—and sale—promise to be of particular interest to lovers of classic automobiles that go all the way back to the Brass Era (1896 through 1915). An unquestionable star car on offer doesn’t hail from the Brass Era, however, but rather, is from one of America’s most notable, design-conscious and opulent automotive period a couple of decades later. That...
HERSHEY, PA
racer.com

Goodwood Revival live stream

Welcome to the 2021 Goodwood Revival, a feast of classic motorsport and a magical step back in time at the Goodwood Racing circuit in England. Three days of historic motorsport action includes four two-driver races, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy for classic early-’60s GTs, the RAC TT Celebration for later ’60s GTs, the Brooklands Trophy for pre-war sports cars and the slightly unhinged John Whitmore Trophy presented by Sure for Mini Coopers, featuring F1 drivers, Le Mans winners, W Series racers and more. There will be F1 action, sports prototypes, bikes, touring cars, Formula Juniors and even pedal cars and bicycles through Sunday, September 19.
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

California Spyder Revival lined up for Goodwood

There are restomods and replicas and then there's GTO Engineering's Revival series. Mike visited the fiirm last year and drove their version of the 250 GT SWB, a car that apparently 'made the sort of noises that I hope will soundtrack the afterlife'. Which is about as lofty as praise gets. Now the Ferrari specialist has announced its latest interpretation: a hand-built, tool room copy of the 1960 SWB California Spyder.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stirling Moss
Person
Martin Brundle
motorsportmagazine.com

Goodwood Revival 2021: the races, the drivers and how to watch

After an absence of two years, the jewel in Goodwood’s crown is back – the Revival. Celebrity drivers will don their vintage outfits and compete with classic cars, in a convincing demonstration that everything really was better in the old days. Among the entries is the 2009 Formula 1 champion, Jenson Button, racing a Jaguar E-type and AC Cobra, as well as a plethora of competition cars brought in to remember ‘Mr Goodwood’ himself, Stirling Moss, in the first Revival held since his passing.
MOTORSPORTS
Shropshire Star

In Pictures: Classic motors and vintage glamour at Goodwood Revival

The event aims to recreate the halcyon days of Goodwood Motor Circuit as the spiritual home of British motor racing. Nostalgics and motor racing fans alike have been flocking to West Sussex for the Goodwood Revival – said to be the UK’s only race meeting staged entirely in period dress.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why Goodwood Revival’s revival will be an unmissable event

Commencing today with the second iteration of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy race for pre-1963 GT cars, formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy, the Goodwood Revival makes its triumphant return following the COVID-enforced cancellation of last year's event - although racing was still staged behind closed doors in SpeedWeek. The...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Cars#Classic Cars#Golden Age#Automobile#Motorsport#The Goodwood Estate#Cobra#Button#World Sports#Renault#The Mille Miglia#Jaguar Land Rover Classic#Defender Works V8 Trophy#Jaguar Classic Sales Pr#Private White Vc#The Royal Air Force#The Battle Of Britain#Boultbee Flight Academy#English#Eroica Britannia
racer.com

Legendary 1955 Silver Arrows at Goodwood Revival

Two Silver Arrows from the Mercedes-Benz Classic collection will be showcased at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival in honor of British racing driver, Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away in April 2020. One, the 300 SLR (W 196 S) is the late British star’s most famous racing car. Boasting starting number...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Goodwood revives the memory of Sir Stirling Moss

Goodwood's traditional Revival meeting is taking place this weekend amid a convergence of historical dates related to the life and times of 'Mr. Goodwood' himself, the late Sir Stirling Moss. It's a fitting and moving coincidence that this year's event has come to pass exactly 73 years, to the day,...
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Goodwood Revival returns as stars come out to play

Famous names and iconic cars returned to Sussex as Revival celebrated the life of Sir Stirling Moss. The Goodwood Revival blasted back in style last weekend after its pandemic-induced hiatus, as the best historic racers in the world once again took on a cast of famous names from the past and present to keep bumper crowds of 50,000 gripped on each of the three days.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

Goodwood Revival 2021 Brought Classic Car Icons Into Living Color

From the Woodward Dream Cruise to your neighborhood Cars & Coffee, there’s no shortage of vintage motoring events in the US. But overseas fans have their own car shows, too. In the UK, for instance, there’s the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a hill climb starring vehicles old and new. But the Duke of Richmond’s estate holds another show dedicated solely to classic machines, cars and otherwise: the Goodwood Revival. And after taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Revival returned for 2021.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2021 Goodwood Revival Was a Living, Breathing, Moving Museum of Classic Cars

The former Lord March, now Duke of Richmond, hosts three marquee motor racing events at his Goodwood estate in the U.K.: the Festival of Speed, the Revival, and Speed Week. We've just returned from the second, which celebrates racing's early postwar period from the mid-1940s to the mid-1960s. No period-correct detail gets left out of the experience, right down to a Churchill look-alike strutting past Spitfires with a cigar in his mouth and two bodyguards in matching black suits at his side. This scribe isn't personally into dress-up and costume balls, but the Goodwood Revival feels so real and so comfortable with it that there's nothing pretentious about it.
CARS
CBS LA

Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Returned This Weekend After Pandemic Forced Cancellation Of Last Year’s Events

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returned this weekend for the first time since it was forced to cancel events during last year’s statewide pandemic lockdown. Fans haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of the race cars zipping around the streets of Long Beach since 2019 and those who turned up for this weekend’s schedule of events were ready. “Oh, yeah, love it,” said racing fan Tony Gillespie. “NASCAR, racing anything to smell that fume.” Tony Huerta, another fan, echoed the sentiment, adding that he’s been coming to the Grand Prix event for decades. “It’s great to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton accused of playing mind games in F1 title battle

Christian Horner has accused Lewis Hamilton of playing with people’s minds – and claims the seven-time world champion is feeling the pressure of his title fight with Max VerstappenThe two drivers collided at the Italian Grand Prix a fortnight ago – their second coming together in five fixtures.And Hamilton, five points adrift of Verstappen heading into Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix, suggested his  rival is struggling to cope with the psychological burden of battling for his first championship.But Red Bull team principal Horner, speaking to the PA news agency, said: “Lewis loves to try and play with people’s minds, and Max just...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘really sorry’ as Lando Norris secures shock pole in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton crashed into the wall twice and said “that’s not what you expect from a champion” as Lando Norris secured a shock pole position for the Russian Grand Prix Norris, 21, usurped Hamilton as Britain’s youngest ever pole-sitter with a scintillating lap in the wet-dry conditions at Sochi’s Olympic Park.On a superb afternoon for the country’s rising Formula One stars, George Russell, who will join Hamilton at Mercedes next year, qualified third in his uncompetitive Williams machinery. Hamilton starts only fourth.The performances by Norris and Russell, 23, provided a glimpse into F1’s future on a day to forget for...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris claims an unexpected pole position for the Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed a scintillating pole position for the Russian Grand Prix The 21-year-old British driver took advantage of the wet-dry conditions at Sochi’s rain-hit Olympic Park to put his McLaren at the front of the grid ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.George Russell took a brilliant third with Lewis Hamilton only fourth.Hamilton appeared on course to cruise to his 101st pole but a late switch to dry rubber dramatically upset the odds with Norris finishing six tenths clear.Hamilton was unable to get temperature into his slick tyres and spun in the closing stages of his final lap.Max Verstappen, who...
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Report

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy