Usually the refrain with these meters is, “Hey, that position player meter may have been painful to look at, but check out how nice the pitching meter is!” This week, that is not the case; the pitching meter is not here to save the day. In fact, it might be even worse than the position player meter. Although the back end of the Mets’ bullpen generally did just fine, it was a horrible week for the middle relievers, which included a couple of poop emoji performances and several others that bordered on poop emoji territory. On the bright side, the rotation generally had a good week, but Tylor Megill threw a clunker, unfortunately, putting up the rare “fireball to poop emoji” downfall.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO