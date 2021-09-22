What if the Dodgers and Giants have to play a tie-breaker game?

We haven’t heard anything definitive yet but I have to agree with Brandon Scott at Bleacher Report. He thinks Albert Pujols will hang up his jersey after 2021. If the Dodgers go on to win it all this year, I think he’s right. If they don’t, I think Pujols may have a harder time with that decision. Either way, the lack of an announcement doesn’t scream that it’s not coming, but rather that Pujols is doing his thing — focusing on his contribution to his team right now. Pujols has cemented his legacy at the Dodgers already, and it’s a great bookend to a remarkable career however the rest of the season goes.